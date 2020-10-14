TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,035 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 311.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 2,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

