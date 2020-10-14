TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 981 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.16. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.