TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.80. 147,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,261,451. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.