TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Up 10.5%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 934,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 826,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCON shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 183,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $313,535.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 78,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $307,329.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 909,106 shares of company stock worth $2,126,498. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

