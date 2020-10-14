Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.59

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.59 and last traded at $156.40, with a volume of 7189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

