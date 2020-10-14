Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.59

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.59 and last traded at $156.40, with a volume of 7189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.92.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.70.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.
In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
