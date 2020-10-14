TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $332.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 107,129 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 104,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 41,681 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

