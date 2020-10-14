Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Insider Yaniv Carmi Sells 91,976 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £183,952 ($240,334.47).

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 204.50 ($2.67). The stock had a trading volume of 130,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.44. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 million and a PE ratio of -18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. Tremor International Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.22 ($2.90).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

