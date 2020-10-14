TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TRS opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of TriMas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriMas by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TriMas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

