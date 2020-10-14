TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of TRS opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of TriMas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriMas by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TriMas by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.
