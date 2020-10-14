U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,362. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

