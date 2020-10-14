U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USCR. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 48.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 60.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

