U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 5.2%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 685,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,820,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 291.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 111,345 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

