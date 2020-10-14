Ubiq Hits One Day Volume of $6,193.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $6,193.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

