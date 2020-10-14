United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

