UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.71. 150,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.