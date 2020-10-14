UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $323.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The firm has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

