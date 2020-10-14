Unobtanium (UNO) Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $7,516.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $74.03 or 0.00649282 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,401.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.74 or 0.02216788 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000772 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000583 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,858 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.