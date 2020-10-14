Valor Token Price Up 10.9% This Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $122,244.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003158 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.25 or 0.05010865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031972 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.