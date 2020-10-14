Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.
In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
