Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

