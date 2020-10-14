Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Boosted by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,613. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $111.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.