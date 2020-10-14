Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $251.75

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $251.75 and last traded at $251.75, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

