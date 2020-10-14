Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.1% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,829 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $11,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,989,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $251.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,475. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $251.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day moving average is $203.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

