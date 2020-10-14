Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

