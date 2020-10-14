Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,944,000 after buying an additional 2,414,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. 85,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,852,166. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

