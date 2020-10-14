Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

