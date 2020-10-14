Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 73,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,877,848. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

