Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

