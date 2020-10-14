Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.31. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,935. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

