Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $186.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

