Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. 47,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

