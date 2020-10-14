Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lowered by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 21.4% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jentner Corp owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 138.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $233.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

