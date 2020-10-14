Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,617,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $68,001,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.49. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,508. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96.

