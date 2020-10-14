Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Decreased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,250.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $166.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96.

