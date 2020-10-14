Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.30. 47,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

