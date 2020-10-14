Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 5.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $48,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

