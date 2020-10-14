Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after buying an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,658,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after buying an additional 1,719,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.