Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.35. 60,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,373. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.