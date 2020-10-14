Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316,196 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,377,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.10. 223,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,913,910. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

