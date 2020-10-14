Velas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $69.57 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003708 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000435 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000158 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

