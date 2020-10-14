Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $69.57 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $69.57 million and $3.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003708 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000435 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000158 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.