Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Lessened by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 61,944 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ventas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

