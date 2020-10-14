Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $746,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,134.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.15.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.61. 2,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,304. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $195.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.93 and its 200 day moving average is $170.04.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.