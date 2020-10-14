Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 5.6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.47. 663,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 803,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Veritone alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 233.0% during the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.