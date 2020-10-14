Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 5.6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.47. 663,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 803,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 233.0% during the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

