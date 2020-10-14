Veros Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,594.72 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Veros has a total market cap of $60,594.72 and $5,927.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00269844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01482325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00151584 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

