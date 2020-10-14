Vertcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $274,355.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $274,355.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitsane, YoBit and Bittylicious. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,370.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.76 or 0.03339792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02210823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00437998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.14 or 0.01126920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00616826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,944,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex, QBTC, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

