Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.75

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 12258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.68 million. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

