Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $10,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

