Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $7,725,418.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,982,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,650,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904 in the last three months. 89.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

