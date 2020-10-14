Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $7,725,418.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,982,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,650,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904 in the last three months. 89.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit