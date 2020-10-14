Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

