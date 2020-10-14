Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,433,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $237.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average is $171.64. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $237.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.08.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

