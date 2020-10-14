Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,020,000 after acquiring an additional 785,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,425,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

